Rhema Word set to host community wellness screening Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rhema Word Cathedral is partnering with the Norcross Medical and Mushia Health Service to host a Community Wellness Screening this Saturday.
It will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 610 West Oglethorpe Boulevard.
Organizers said the wellness screening is a community event that is free and open to the public.
It will feature several types of screenings and workshops as well as free prescriptions. Some services provided are blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol screenings.
The discussion topic will be sexually transmitted diseases and women’s health-related issues.
