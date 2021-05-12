Rain ends but clouds linger

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rainy with a few severe storms earlier this afternoon. Mostly light rain through the evening into Thursday although a rumble of thunder is possible. As an old pesky front pushes south, clouds linger as drier and much cooler air filters in across SGA tomorrow.
Cool enough for some record daytime highs as readings only top the 60s. The long standing record is 70 set in 1895.
Clearing brings plenty of sunshine Friday which starts an extended dry stretch through the weekend into next week. Temperatures gradually warm from the 60s tomorrow to the mid 80s Sunday then upper 80s by Monday.
Dry conditions continue through midweek.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.