Phoebe collects over 200 pounds of medicine at drug take back event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two hundred and thirty-nine pounds, the weight of a linebacker. That’s the amount of medication Phoebe Putney Health System collected at its second drug take back event.
Hospital leaders said it’s an opportunity to help curve the national opioid epidemic.
Dr. Jason Langer with Phoebe said at their last event in October 2020, Phoebe collected nearly 400 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter medication, medical supplies like needles, and even pet medications.
“We took back anything from expired drugs to narcotics to insulin needles,” said Langer.
He thinks rescheduling the event may have affected turnout. Now, they are making plans for the next one.
“We can hopefully get more this year and continue to grow and get more medications safely disposed of our of medicine cabinets and hopefully, prevent diversion, meaning preventing people who didn’t even have the possible narcotic prescribed to them,” said Langer.
The next drug take back event will be in October 2021.
In the meantime, there are several other locations you can drop off medications you don’t want anymore. Click here to find a location near you.
