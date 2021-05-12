Pedestrian struck and killed on Bypass

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - About 9:30 Tuesday night, a woman was struck by a vehicle in the 600 block of the Liberty Expressway, near Slappey Boulevard.
The Albany Police department said that the 24-year-old Albany woman was in the roadway crossing the bypass from north to south, was hit by a 2000 Dodge Dakota, and sustained fatal injuries.
She was transported by Dougherty County EMS to the Phoebe Emergency Center for treatment.
No charges are pending at this time.
Several attempts to contact family members were made by phone and at the home in Dougherty County, so far, without success.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.