Owner: Car drives through Albany salon
A car went through an Albany business Wednesday. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | May 12, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 12:21 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A car went through an Albany business on Wednesday.

It happened at Ethnic Shynes Beauty and Barber Salon in the 200 block of West Broad Avenue.

The owner told WALB News 10 that a vehicle ran a red light and was hit by another vehicle. One of those vehicles then went through the building, the owner said.

WALB has reached out to the Albany Police Department for more information. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

