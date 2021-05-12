Moody AFB aircraft makes emergency landing

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. (WALB) - An Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II made an emergency landing at Moody Air Force Base (AFB) Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release from the base.
According to the release, the aircraft experienced an in-flight emergency resulting in an emergency ground landing around noon.
The Thunderbolt, assigned to the 23d Fighter Group, 23d Wing, was conducting a routine training sortie when the emergency happened.
Moody AFB said the pilot was unharmed with no reported injuries at this time.
The release says that the incident is currently under investigation.
