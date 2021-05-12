Lowndes High School names 2021 STAR student

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes High School recently announced its 2021 STAR Student, Bryson Bennett.
To obtain the nomination, graduating high school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10% or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average.
Bryson qualified with a score of 1500 on a single test date.
He also chose Daniel Drummond as his STAR Teacher.
Bryson plans to major in computer systems engineering at the University of Georgia and go on to pursue a career in software engineering.
