Former Albany firefighter starts mobile CPR unit

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In times of emergency, do you know what to do?
On average, it takes EMS and the fire department seven minutes to respond to a home, according to the American Heart Association.
A former firewoman was inspired to start her own mobile CPR training unit.
Tawanna Maples served eight years with the Albany Fire Department. There, she was awarded firefighter of the year after saving her co-worker’s life.
“We were sitting down, eating lunch and he was choking on pork loin, and I was able to do the Heimlich maneuver on him,” said Maples.
This experience is what lead her to start Cardiac Heroes Mobile CPR.
“Our goal is to reach the surrounding towns and travel wherever is needed,” said Maples.
Maples believed that if more people were trained to give CPR, they would be more likely to perform it in an emergency.
“It’s 30 compressions and two breaths. If you do that until the next person gets there or until an ambulance gets there, you could save someone’s life,” said Maples.
As a mobile unit, Maples said her company will go anywhere they get a call.
Training is done on both adult and child mannequins. The course takes about an hour and a half before you are certified.
This Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tift Park, Maples is introducing her mobile unit to Albany. She is hoping the community will come and learn some tips about giving CPR.
