Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected by this afternoon with a marginal risk of severe storms. Gusty winds and small hail will be the primary threat. Cooler air wil move-in in the overnight. Thursday features lingering showers and a record cool afternoon stuck in the lower to middle 60s. Sunshine returns Friday and we warm delightfully into the 70s. Cool starts and warmer afternoon this weekend with more sun. Warmth builds next week, but it stays dry.