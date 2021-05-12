Do you know this man: GBI releases sketch of 1983 unidentified South Ga. homicide victim

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is hoping a forensic artist’s sketch can help identify a man found dead outside of Cairo in the 1980s.
On July 15, 1983, the body of an unidentified man was found around 10 miles south of Cairo on Highway 93 South.
The GBI said the man was 5′11, 160 pounds and had curly grey and brown hair and a brown mustache. The man is believed to be between 40-45 years old. When he was found, the man was wearing a white V-neck T-shirt, blue shorts with red trim, basketweave slip-on shoes and a gold wristwatch and smoked Camel cigarettes, according to the GBI.
The GBI said the man’s death was ruled a homicide.
“Early in the investigation, photographs of the victim were placed in local newspapers in an attempt to identify him,” the agency said in a release. “The victim remains unidentified.”
Anyone with information about the victim is asked to call GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090, the GBI Tip Line at (1-800) 597-8477 or send in an online tip.
