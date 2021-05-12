‘Community’ Meal set for Turner Elementary School

Last week, 79 pounds of produce from Turner Elementary School’s school garden was harvested. Flint River Fresh harvested an additional 100 pounds of produce from Commodore Conyers College and Career (4C) Academy for the Turner Elementary School Garden Community Meal. The Dougherty County School Nutrition Services is preparing a delicious healthy serving of roasted chicken, rolls, and vegetables grown in Dougherty County school gardens, including sautéed mixed kale and collards, rosemary potatoes, and sweet baby carrots with locally grown strawberries for dessert.