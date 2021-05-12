‘Community’ Meal set for Turner Elementary School

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A community meal celebrating the bountiful harvest from select Dougherty County school gardens will happen at Turner Elementary on Thursday, May 13.
Flint River Fresh and the Dougherty County School System are celebrating a bountiful harvest with students and staff to culminate the success of the 2020-2021 Farm-to-School program year.
Flint River Fresh Farm-to-School Garden united with the Dougherty County Schools Partners of Excellence, Dougherty County School Nutrition Services, and the City of Albany Recreation and Parks to restore and expand and nurture teaching gardens at Radium Springs, Robert Harvey, and Turner Elementary schools.
Harvest from the participating school garden sites are ingredients for a delightfully delicious community meal. Students, Dougherty County Schools staff, community partners, including members of the City of Albany Recreation and Park’s team, worked alongside the Farm-to-School Garden Coordinator, Jordan Parker, to restore and expand and nurture teaching gardens at Radium Springs, Robert Harvey, and Turner elementary schools.
Last week, 79 pounds of produce from Turner Elementary School’s school garden was harvested. Flint River Fresh harvested an additional 100 pounds of produce from Commodore Conyers College and Career (4C) Academy for the Turner Elementary School Garden Community Meal. The Dougherty County School Nutrition Services is preparing a delicious healthy serving of roasted chicken, rolls, and vegetables grown in Dougherty County school gardens, including sautéed mixed kale and collards, rosemary potatoes, and sweet baby carrots with locally grown strawberries for dessert.
Students participated in “taste tests” of dishes with ingredients from their school gardens including salads and strawberry kale smoothies.
“We hope that students can take home the skills they have learned in the school gardens and encourage and teach their families to grow fruits and vegetables in their backyards,” says Fredando Jackson, Executive Director of Flint River Fresh and the Farm-to-School program manager.
Flint River Fresh is a 501(c)(3) organization aiming to make fresh, locally-grown produce accessible and affordable for people throughout the Flint River Region while empowering the community and youth through education and outreach opportunities.
