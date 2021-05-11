Walk a Mile In Her Shoes sees success as virtual event this year

Firemen sporting red heels. (Source: Lily Pad Facebook)
By Molly Godley | May 11, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT - Updated May 11 at 5:48 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lily Pad SANE Center had more than 200 people from all over the country vote on their favorite “Walk A Mile In Her Shoes” participant.

The winners of the virtual contest.
The winners of the virtual contest. (Source: Lily Pad Facebook)

This year, they had to host Walk A Mile virtually because of COVID-19.

They had over 40 people send in their pictures sporting their favorite pair of heels.

One of the final contestants in the virtual contest.
One of the final contestants in the virtual contest. (Source: Lily Pad Facebook)

Lily Pad Executive Director Mary Martinez said although the event was successful, they do miss the in-person aspect.

“When we were able to do it in person, we had a lot of survivors come out and I think that made them feel powerful and feel supported and that’s the biggest thing that we miss doing this virtually,” said Martinez.

Next year, they hope to go back to the in-person Walk a Mile event but plan to keep the virtual option.

Mary Martinez is the Lily Pad SANE Center executive director.
Mary Martinez is the Lily Pad SANE Center executive director. (Source: WALB)

Martinez said giving the virtual option will make sure everyone who participates feels safe.

The money from these fundraisers helps them cover the costs of forensic medical exams for victims. The next fundraiser is “Tailgates and Tunes” at Austin’s Fire Grill in the fall.

