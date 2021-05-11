Phoebe still looking to fill appointments for free mammograms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More than 40,000 women could possibly lose their lives to breast cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society.
In an attempt to save lives, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is continuing free mammograms.
The first 100 eligible women to make appointments through the Carlton Breast Health Center can receive the 3D mammogram.
The hospital said almost 40 appointments have been completed, but a number of slots are still available.
If you are uninsured, you should take advantage, Phoebe officials said.
“This is a 3D mammogram. It’s a little bit more sophisticated and better at detecting breast cancer and preventing false-positive results than the regular 2D mammograms. We have a hundred of those that are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. It’s for uninsured patients that will have to be referred by their provider,” said Dr. William Sewell, Phoebe’s medical director for women and children’s services.
Sewell said breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths of women.
“You can just kill it if you find it early or by getting a mammogram,” Sewell said.
