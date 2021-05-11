Phoebe to offer Johnson & Johnson vaccine to employees first before resuming shots for the public

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System officials said they have a very limited supply of the one-shot Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, so they are going to offer it to employees first.
The hospital system released the following statement on the matter:
“We will begin providing it to employees this week. Once we determine the level of interest among our employees, we will decide whether or how to offer the J&J vaccine to the general public.”
In the meantime, the hospital system said if you specifically want the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, the Department of Public Health and Albany Area Primary Health Care has some inventory of the one-shot vaccine.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.