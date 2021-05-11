Pedestrian struck on Albany expressway, traffic being redirected

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) said a woman was struck Tuesday night while walking east on the Liberty Expressway from North Slappey Boulevard.
Police said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m.
The woman has not been identified and the extent of her injuries is unknown at this time, a press release stated.
According to APD, police are redirecting traffic to Nottingham Way and are encouraging drivers to use alternate routes until the scene is cleared.
The APD Traffic Unit has been called to investigate the incident and will provide updates once additional information becomes available.
This is a developing story and WALB News 10 will proved updates as more information comes in.
