Over 30 vaccinated at CORE, DPH pop-up sites

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thirty-five vaccines were given out at CORE sites Thursday and Saturday.
The Department of Public Health is partnering with CORE, a nonprofit.
A CORE representative said they’re working to get clear information about the vaccine to people in the places they show up.
Last week, they saw people in their mid-20s up to the elderly getting a vaccine.
Community Outreach Specialist Whitney Fields said although 35 is a small number of people, they’re still working to get more vaccinated.
One strategy is going out a week in advance and informing the community about the vaccine before starting a pop-up site.
“We really need to make sure we are educating people on the true facts about the vaccines. I think if we do that before we pop in the area, we’d be able to get more of an influx of people,” said Fields.
Fields said mistrust is the reason some people aren’t getting vaccinated.
CORE plans to continue offering pop-up sites in Albany.
Their goal is to stay as long as it takes to give access to those who want the vaccine.
Locations for upcoming vaccine sites:
- May 12, Warwick Police Department, 111 Dogwood St., Noon-6 p.m. The Moderna and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be administered.
- May 13, St. Mark AME, 700 Lester Street, Thomasville, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The Moderna and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be administered.
- May 15, Calhoun (FTV), 19472 Hartford St., 8:30 a.m.-noon. The Moderna and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be administered.
- May 15, Blooming Light MB Church, 3502 Mill Pond Road, Pelham, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. The Moderna and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be administered.
- May 16, Merritt’s Funeral Home, 305 MLK Jr. St., Colquitt, 1-5 p.m. The Moderna and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be administered.
- May 16, Jones Chapel AME, 317 W. Railroad St., Sylvester, 1-4 p.m. The Moderna and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be administered.
