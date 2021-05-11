New Albany speed cameras sending warnings by mail

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City Commissioners and law enforcement are asking drivers to slow down.
Drivers may have seen new red speed cameras pop up in school zones in Albany.
Although they aren’t giving out tickets, they are giving out warnings.
Albany City Commissioner BJ Fletcher said these cameras will detect speeding through school zone areas from 7 a.m. -5 p.m. She’s already gotten calls from people getting them.
“I had somebody go through a school zone speeding two weeks ago. They’ve already got their warnings in the mail,” said Fletcher.
The goal is to make drivers aware that these cameras are there. They will start giving tickets in August.
Lt. William Dowdell with the Albany Police Department said the 25 mph reduced speed is in effect all day.
“The school zones actually in effect all day, during the actual school day. It begins one hour before and it ends one hour after. By the way the law is written, it is a school zone through the entire day that school is in session,” said Dowdell.
Often when people are speeding through school zones, Dowdell said it’s because of different reasons, including distracted driving.
“I wasn’t familiar it was a school zone, I’m running late for work, I got a doctor’s appointment — especially distracted driving when they’re not really paying close attention,” said Dowdell.
Dowdell said reducing drivers’ speed gives them more time to react.
“The whole purpose behind it wasn’t to catch anybody doing something wrong, just simply slow down and know it doesn’t take but a second for a child to dart in front of your car,” said Fletcher.
Fletcher said there are eight sites in Dougherty County that have these cameras.
