More rain before a big drop in temps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with isolated showers this afternoon. The activity has become more scattered with a few clusters of strong storms. More rain likely overnight and tomorrow before gradually ending Thursday.
A stalled cold front remains the focus for more several more rounds of rain and storms. There’s a marginal risk for isolated strong to severe storms with threats of damaging winds and hail.
Expect rainfall amounts of 1-2″. Thursday morning light rain gives way to gradual drying but cooler and breezy conditions. Thursday’s highs in the 60s will run about 20 degrees below average as a wedge of cooler air filters into the state.
More sunshine and warming the end of the week. Highs go from the mid 60s Thursday to mid 80s Sunday then upper 80s next week. Drier air takes over for several days including the weekend into early week.
