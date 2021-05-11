Lee Co. commissioners talk new land development, commercial vehicle ordinance

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A new boat landing, walking trails and more are on their way to Lee County.
County leaders are looking to develop a 100-acre, county-owned property just outside of Leesburg.
Billy Mathis, the Lee County Board of Commissioners chairman, said future developments are endless. He said anything from a multipurpose building for a farmers market, Ag shows and more have been discussed.
On Tuesday night, commissioners put together a list of volunteers to make up a committee to determine what should be built on the property.
“It’s just a group of citizens and a couple of county commissioners who will get together and toss around some ideas about what we should build there,” said Mathis.
Mathis said now the committee will need to meet to start discussing those ideas and the future of the property.
Mathis also said that if you want to park your semi-truck or recreational vehicle in your residential district in Lee County, you can do so and no changes to that are coming anytime soon.
This comes after Lee County Planning Commission members and staff proposed tightening restrictions on some types of commercially registered vehicles at people’s homes or neighborhoods in residential districts.
Mathis said any implementation, amending, repealing ordinances should always start with the board of commissioners and not the planning committee. He said this sparked some confusion for Lee County residents.
It was talked about during Tuesday’s work session.
“The planning board was making things way more restrictive in the county and what we talked about tonight (Tuesday) was loosening the restrictions on some things. Take the wrecker driver that has to leave in the middle of the night, I mean, he wants his vehicle there at his home so he doesn’t have to go get it,” said Mathis.
Mathis said the only reason it was discussed Tuesday was because the planning commission brought it to the county commissioners’ attention.
It will be brought back up during the next regularly scheduled commission meeting.
Officials said a public hearing has to happen before any changes take place.
