GDOT begins summer construction

ATLANTA (WALB) - Memorial Day unofficially marks the start of summer, and an active summer construction season is coming up across Georgia, creating many work zones. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) anticipates a busy construction season including resurfacing and maintenance projects on interstates and state routes, the agency said in a release.
There are major projects underway, such as the Transform 285/400 improvement project in metro Atlanta, the I-75/I-285 resurfacing project in Clayton County, the I-85 Widening project in Jackson County, and the I-16/I-75 Interchange Reconstruction projects in Macon-Bibb County, according to GDOT.
”As Georgia and the rest of the world return to a new normal, traffic will likely increase,” said GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry. “Drivers need to be prepared and pay attention to their surroundings.”
Distraction is a leading cause of many crashes and this especially applies in work zones, so GDOT asks motorists to:
- Drive alert, arrive alive - Buckle up, put the phone down and drive alert with no distractions.
- Use extra caution in work zones - Pay attention, slow down, and watch for workers.
- Know Before You Go. Expect delays, leave early, and schedule enough time to drive safely. For 24/7 real-time traffic information, call 511 or click here before you get into the car. And follow Georgia DOT on Twitter for additional updates.
Georgia 511 is a free phone service that provides real-time traffic and travel information statewide, including traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures, and delays. Callers can transfer to operators to request assistance or report incidents 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
In metro Atlanta, you can also request HERO assistance by calling 511. More information is available here. Information on schedules, lane closures, and detours will be available in advance of construction activities taking place.
