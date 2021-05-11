GBI investigating Douglas fatal stabbing

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georiga Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in Douglas.
Around 3 p.m. on Sunday, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection at Rebecca S. Waldron and Gillis roads about an assault.
Deputies found Landon Freeman, 20, with a stab wound, according to the GBI, who said Freeman was taken to Coffee Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
The GBI said Freeman was stabbed following an altercation with an 18-year-old.
No charges have been filed at this time, according to the GBI.
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s assistance with the investigation on Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.