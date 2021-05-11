GBI assisting in Cairo death investigation

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is assisting the Cairo Police Department in a death investigation.
It happened in the 800 block of 8th Street NW.
Cairo police responded after a call about gunshots in the area.
When officers arrived, they found Derrick Herring, 56, shot and deceased near the roadway, according to the GBI.
The GBI said the death is being investigated as a homicide.
The body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.
The Cairo Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance on Sunday, shortly before 2 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090, the Cairo Police Department at (229) 378-3096 or the GBI Tip Line at (1-800) 597-TIPS. Online tips can also be submitted by clicking here.
