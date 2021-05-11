Warm and humid Today with showers and thunderstorms becoming numerous by this evening. There’s a marginal risk of Severe storms with a 5% chance of damaging winds and large hail. Showers and thunderstorms continue Wednesday, but it will be about 10 degrees cooler. Showers linger Thursday with a record cool afternoon expected in the mid 60s. Sunshine returns Friday and temperatures warm back into the 80s this weekend. Starts will stay cool in the 50s.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
