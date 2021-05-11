Warm and humid Today with showers and thunderstorms becoming numerous by this evening. There’s a marginal risk of Severe storms with a 5% chance of damaging winds and large hail. Showers and thunderstorms continue Wednesday, but it will be about 10 degrees cooler. Showers linger Thursday with a record cool afternoon expected in the mid 60s. Sunshine returns Friday and temperatures warm back into the 80s this weekend. Starts will stay cool in the 50s.