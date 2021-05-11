Fear of So. GA gas shortage rises with pipeline shut down

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many South Georgians are concerned they won’t have enough gas to go to work and get their kids to school due to the Colonial Pipeline closure. That pipeline delivers about 45% of the fuel used along the Eastern Seaboard, and it shut down Friday after a ransomware attack.
Depending on how long the shutdown lasts, the incident could impact millions of consumers.
“It is crazy how many people are trying to get gas,” Crystal Merrell-Calhoun said.
The fear of a gas shortage caused a fueling frenzy in parts of Albany Monday.
The line at the Albany Sam’s Club was appeared to be an hour long.
“I got a call from one of my cousins that work at the gas station, and he was like, ‘if you don’t have gas, you better get some,’ because they were running out of gas. I asked him why and he said there’s been some type of cyber attack,” Merrell-Calhoun said.
“Panic buying can create a bigger problem than what actually exists,” Wright Woodall, Co-owner of Woodall’s gas stations said.
“I read today they’ve gotten some of the lateral lines back up and running. By the end of the week, they expect to have everything at 100%,” he said.
As for Merrell-Calhoun, she said there is another thing that may cause more lines over the next few days.
“If people are out here like this trying to get gas, a lot of times people do experience gouging,” she said.
CLICK HERE for South Georgia gas prices from GAS BUDDY.
For now, Woodall’s says they are keeping closely monitoring the situation with the pipeline.
“Until this thing plays out, you really just don’t know what to expect,” Woodall said.
