Albany, Dougherty Co. Public Works prepare for hurricane season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders said they’re ready for hurricane season, which starts on June 1.
Officials said Public Works has a set standard for storm preparedness.
Procedures are run through once they know the potentially severe weather could be coming, like checking retention pond levels along with pumps and other equipment.
They do some procedures daily, like making sure trucks and equipment are full of fuel and supplies so they can be ready ahead of any storm.
Assistant City Manager Ken Stock said they work closely with emergency management leaders to get weather updates.
“I’m very confident in our staff to take care of any issues that arise. Of course, we can’t really predict the weather. They do their best to warn us of what’s coming and then we do what we can to take care of it,” said Stock.
Stock said crews are trimming trees and branches away from roadways all year.
They also have equipment on hand to fill sandbags if needed.
Dougherty County’s Assistant Public Works Director Chucky Mathis said they are also gearing up for hurricane season.
Mathis said they are always staying on top of what’s going on in the weather and getting equipment, like chainsaws, ready. He said they are always checking on retention ponds and canals that flow water to the river.
Mathis said they typically try to keep 500-1,500 sandbags on hand.
“This week already, we’ve lowered and pumped some of our low line stations where we have force mains at. We’ve lowered that water level and those with six-inch pumps. Prepared our chainsaws and other tools. Checked out some equipment, make sure that we have things that are ready in case we need them,” explained Mathis.
Mathis said they are also keeping an eye on potentially problematic trees near roads. Just this week, they cut down two that could have been a problem in the aftermath of a storm.
Mathis said all year long, but typically in the fall or winter, the time when trees are dormant, crews will trim back tree limbs canopying roads.
