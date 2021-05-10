Thomasville baseball among the elite chasing the state title

”Our mantra’s been all along you know, we’re going to go as hard as we can for one game and we will figure out the next game after that. We’re not worried about game two, we’re worried about game one. We’ll throw everything we’ve got at them in game one and we’ll see where we are after that and reset and do the same thing. Because they bought into that process and they believe in it and they believe in each other, it’s allowed us all to be successful. You know, it’s a give and takes relationship,” said McDougald.