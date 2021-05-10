Suspect in Albany double homicide could face death penalty, district attorney says

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County grand jury returned an indictment in a February double homicide.
McMillan is facing two counts of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards said the state is contemplating whether it will offer to the jury the option of the death penalty.
“That is still under consideration for this case because of all for the circumstances in this case. Which I mentioned included at least two homicides and a series of events that appear to be based on the evidence premeditated,” said Edwards.
Edwards said the evidence, in this case, is straightforward. Meaning they were able to move it through the grand jury process quickly.
