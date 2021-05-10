Man sought in Remerton shooting arrested in Tenn.

REMERTON, Ga. (WALB) - A man sought in a late April shooting outside of a bar in Remerton was arrested in Tennessee, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Quinton Wright, 26, was arrested in connection to an April shooting outside of Mulligan’s Sports Pub.
Wright was apprehended in Murfeesboro, Tenn., and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of crime and possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer.
A man and a woman were shot in the parking lot, according to the GBI.
Both were taken to the hospital, treated and released.
The Valdosta Police Department and the GBI obtained arrest warrants for Wright on April 21. After the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office searched for him, it was determined that Wright had fled to Tennessee, according to the GBI.
The GBI said Wright is awaiting extradition back to Lowndes County.
