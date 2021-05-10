Lowndes Co. organization provides support system to law enforcement wives

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Police Week kicked off in Lowndes County with a prayer over law enforcement serving now, and for families of fallen officers.
The president of a Lowndes County organization that supports law enforcement wives and families said it’s not an easy lifestyle.
“It’s a stressful time as a wife and a mother to think, ‘okay when my husband puts on his uniform, and walks out that door, is he coming back’ and when they come back, what have they dealt with,” said Amanda O’Steen, president of Blue Line Ladies.
O’Steen said the organization started in 2017. That’s when a Valdosta police officer was shot in the line of duty.
They wanted to build a support system for the wife and others.
They cover agencies in Lowndes County, including the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Valdosta Police Department, Remerton Police Department, Valdosta State University Police, Hahira Police Department, along with those in the FBI and Georgia State Patrol.
“It’s a lifestyle, it’s not just a job,” said O’Steen.
O’Steen said the organization does community service and outreach events, fundraisers for scholarships, and plans family days for officers and their loved ones.
O’Steen said her husband has been in law enforcement for almost 30 years.
“I can’t tell you how many times I have been woken up in the middle of the night when my husband came home with a kiss on the cheek that said, ‘I just want you to know I love you so much,’ and immediately I know he’s had to deal with a death, a wreck, a domestic dispute, a murder, who knows what,” said O’Steen.
From driving by a scene he responded to and recalling what happened on the way to date night, to avoiding a place where he may run into someone he’s arrested, always being on high alert of surroundings, to sacrificing family memorable moments — these things, O’Steen said, only wives of law enforcement can understand.
With the backlash officers received in the past year, O’Steen said it’s hurtful.
“One, because, of course, we love our husbands and we know that they’re good, and we know there’s bad, there’s bad in every profession and that one bad apple makes everyone bad,” said O’Steen.
O’Steen encourages any family, wife or child who would like some help or support to reach out.
“We’re a family, it’s a blue family and we are here to help them in any way,” said O’Steen.
