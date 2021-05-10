Lee County football takes to Trojan Field for spring practice

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Trojan Field is back in action. It’s officially day two of spring practice for Lee County football.
The 2020 State Runner-Ups already moving with a championship-caliber mindset. This year’s roster has a lot of question marks.
With big holes left behind from names like Chauncey Magwood, Caleb McDowell, and Barron Hopson from last year’s squad. Now, it’s time for the next man up.
During the next eight practices, Coach Dean Fabrizio said this is time to make a name for yourself.
”We’ve got a lot of guys that play in college that are back that come out and watch us in spring, between that and the lettering on the walls, the championships on the wall it kind of reminds these guys what’s expected of them and reminds them of the level that’s been set by the guys before them and they want to continue that and uphold that legacy,” said Fabrizio.
Fabrizio continued, “We’ve got a lot of guys back with experience, but we also have a lot of positions open as well. We’ve got a lot of young guys that have been buying their time and working really hard and they’re ready to make a name for themselves.”
The goal remains the same for the Trojans, add four more numbers to the wall and strengthen the foundation that the players before laid.
Spring practice will conclude with an intrasquad scrimmage on May 21st at 7 p.m...
