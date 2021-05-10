2 Lanier Co. seniors awarded health care scholarship

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two Lanier County High School seniors recently received the 2021 Jay Shaw Scholarship, awarded by South Georgia Medical Center Foundation and the Shaw Family.
Both Ashton Abbott and Jenna Shaw plan to attend Valdosta State University in the fall where they will pursue a degree in health care.
To receive the Jay Shaw Scholarship, recipients must demonstrate a positive engagement in community service, exhibit strong leadership qualities, and show strength in academics.
The scholarship was established to honor the late State Rep. Jay Shaw for his dedication and commitment to quality health care.
