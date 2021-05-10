The second chance for severe weather is Tuesday as our cold front approaches the area. This paints all of South Georgia under a severe weather threat. The current level keeps us all at a Marginal Risk with damaging winds and hail being those primary threats as well. Timing for severe storms will likely be during the afternoon and evening for both days. We will have to keep vigilant as more showers and storms are possible through at least Thursday in South Georgia. Temperatures will rest between the upper 70′s and middle 80′s during this period, so the heat should stay out of the area. Sunshine may return starting on Friday and last well into the next work week.