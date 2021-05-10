ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The chance for showers and thunderstorms by Monday is very likely as models are in strong agreement on this. However, we are not expecting much severe weather with these storms on Monday. There is Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) that cover southern Seminole & Decatur counties. The main threats in this region will be damaging winds up to 60 mph.
The second chance for severe weather is Tuesday as our cold front approaches the area. This paints all of South Georgia under a severe weather threat. The current level keeps us all at a Marginal Risk with damaging winds and hail being those primary threats as well. Timing for severe storms will likely be during the afternoon and evening for both days. We will have to keep vigilant as more showers and storms are possible through at least Thursday in South Georgia. Temperatures will rest between the upper 70′s and middle 80′s during this period, so the heat should stay out of the area. Sunshine may return starting on Friday and last well into the next work week.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.