Commissioner donates his money to Albany-Dougherty youth unit

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ward OneCity Commissioner Jon Howard says kids are the future of the city, so he donated money to the Albany-Dougherty youth unit.
last week, city commissioners told Albany Police Department that it’s not in their budget right now to assist the programs with government funding.
But Commissioner Howard said if commissioners and law enforcement don’t get a hold of the kids now, then they will find trouble now or in the future.
Albany Police, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, and Dougherty County Schools Police are bringing back their summer camp program for the youth this year, and will introduce new cadet programs later.
Last year was the first time in over 20 years Albany-Dougherty youth un didn’t have their summer camp, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
City commissioners said they could use government funding, but this unit is not a non-profit organization right now.
Commissioner Howard said he can’t imagine other commissioners not wanting to donate money into a program that keeps kids out of trouble.
“I think that they will make personal contributions which I’m going to do another appeal to the elective part of our commissioners but I’m going to some of our state representatives and congressional officers members that do something and give some money to help these youth stay out of trouble,” said Howard.
Dougherty County Chief Deputy Terron Hayes said he believes crime could slow down if young people have positive things to do.
Deputies and police officers said they will allow 100 kids to apply for their programs, and they will select kids based on school staff evaluations on who needs guidance.
Those who aren’t able to participate this summer will have more mentorship and programs throughout the year.
Deputies said they will make sure kids are outside, since they’ve been inside for a year.
“They’ll go swimming, They’ll learn about different careers. They’re going to have fun, they’re going to have an opportunity to be kids they’re also going to have the opportunity to increase their educational awareness as well. So at certain times of the day, we’ll stop the classroom part and we’ll get into more hands-on, fun, athletic part” said Chief Deputy Hayes.
Hayes believes some of the kids’ social skills may have been affected after being cooped up in the house over the past year.
The Albany-Dougherty Unit summer camp program is June 2nd through July 2nd. You’ll start seeing applications around the city and county soon.
