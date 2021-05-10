APD: More area patrols in the works following Saturday homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department said it is working to provide more patrols in the area where a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.
They’re still looking for the person responsible for shooting Joshua Hollis in the back, in the 700 block of West Highland Avenue.
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said it’s important the community helps bring the shooter to justice.
“The biggest thing I can tell you is that we do know people in that area that may have information. We just need for them to come forward. Once you come forward and provide the information that’s needed, then we can get this person off the streets,” Persley said. “Whatever concern that there may be, yes, we can deploy officers in that area in a proactive manner, instead of in a reactive manner. So, that’s something that we are currently looking at.”
