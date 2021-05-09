Thomasville Baseball Preps For Upcoming Elite Eight Matchup

”You know they’ve gained experience and gained experience with everything that we’ve done they’ve been a sponge too it, every challenge we’ve thrown at them they give us everything they’ve got every single day, they are great teammates with one another, they hang out together, they just make every practice a pleasure,” said Bulldogs head coach Erik McDougald. “They accept every challenge you put in front of them, they give it everything they’ve got and that’s all you can ask for out of a group of kids or any team that you coach or anything that you do, you know just give it your best effort, that’s what they’ve done and they’ve put themselves in this position.”