Thomasville Baseball Preps For Upcoming Elite Eight Matchup

Thomasville, Ga. (WALB) - Within the GHSA, South Georgia has a slew of teams that will be looking to punch their ticket to a final four next week, including the Bulldogs from Thomasville.
A top team in Double A year in and year out, the dogs are excited to have this opportunity here in 2021.
A group led by underclassmen, that enters fresh off sweeps over Oglethorpe County and most recently Dodge County. Overall, the guys are excited and you ask coach, his young team is more than up for this challenge.
”You know they’ve gained experience and gained experience with everything that we’ve done they’ve been a sponge too it, every challenge we’ve thrown at them they give us everything they’ve got every single day, they are great teammates with one another, they hang out together, they just make every practice a pleasure,” said Bulldogs head coach Erik McDougald. “They accept every challenge you put in front of them, they give it everything they’ve got and that’s all you can ask for out of a group of kids or any team that you coach or anything that you do, you know just give it your best effort, that’s what they’ve done and they’ve put themselves in this position.”
Thomasville will host Callaway next with a spot in the final four on the line. The series begins on May 10th.
