Phoebe pairs with community to host mobile vaccine clinic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, Phoebe Health teamed up with a local pastor and talk show host to bring its mobile wellness clinics to the community.
Residents could get their free Moderna shots in the parking lot of the Staples store, right off of Slappey Boulevard.
No appointments were necessary to get the shots.
Organizer Pastor Yaz Johnson says they are hoping to vaccinate as many people as possible.
“We want to encourage businesses to push their customers also to get the covid vaccine. As it relates to Albany Georgia, we need to encourage everybody,” Johnson said. “If you already got your vaccine, encourage someone else to get the vaccine. We have to keep the number on the rise. I know everybody else is tired of wearing the mask, but I’d rather wear the mask and be safe. I’d rather get my covid-19 shots and not have to wear the mask. But I’m going to remain safe.”
He says they will be at the same location for the next few weeks.
