Our Kids, Our Future holds Community Appreciation Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany organization wanted to say “thank you” to its city on Saturday.
Our Kids, Our Future (OKOF) held its Community Appreciation Day at Highland Park.
OKOF is an organization that works to provide troubled kids with a brighter future.
At the appreciation day, they gave away free food, drinks, and had live music for people to enjoy.
Founder Rodriquez Thomas says the goal is to give thanks to everyone who has supported them over the years.
“Their contribution is bringing us into our schools and allowing us to speak,” said Thomas. “Fundraisers, donations, being able to feed the homeless, the less fortunate, clothing drives. So, all of those things that let us know that some people in some capacity want to see change in the city of Albany, Georgia.”
“The organization is all about change. It’s all about uplifting and inspiring them and showing them that it’s a better way, today, for tomorrow,” Thomas added.
