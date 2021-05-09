GSW Golf Advances to NCAA DII Championship

Bowling Green, Fla. (WALB) - Eleventh-ranked Georgia Southwestern golf team earned a berth to the NCAA DII Finals after finishing tied in third place at the NCAA DII South/Southeast Regional. The Hurricanes carded a round 3 score of 292, finishing with a total score of 12-over 876 at the Streamsong Resort course.
GSW will be advancing to the finals for the first time in school history as they led the tournament with 172 total pars while finishing with 40 birdies.
Chase McLain and Jack Tharrington both finished tied in 15th place, shooting two-over 218. Simon Estrada finished tied in 22nd place with a three-over 219 final score followed by Saksit Jairak, who finished tied in 35th place shooting six-over 222. Jaxson Daskalos rounded out the Hurricanes in 53rd place with a nine-over 225 final score.
No. 8 Lee University, who won the South/Southeast Regional, No. 1 West Florida and No. 12 Columbus St. along with GSW will all be advancing to the finals. Hosted by Palm Beach Atlantic University and Palm Beach County Sports Commission, the finals will be held May 17-21 at PGA National Resort; The Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
For more updates on the GSW golf team follow them on Twitter at @GSW_GOLF.
