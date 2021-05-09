City of Tifton adds to its downtown look

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - May is National Historic Preservation Month and the City of Tifton is taking note.
The city has been working to reshape its downtown area and has now completed one of its historic rehabilitation projects.
This building was previously used as a gas station but has now been turned into an apartment building.
“It took us probably a year in a half between meeting with architects and with designers to get our plan together,” Margaret Richardson Nixon said.
“We hope to be able to inspire others and people will see this building and see the potential of other buildings that people will want to remodel and fix their building as well. It really just brings life and a lot of activity and movement for this side of the street,” Nixon told us.
She says she hopes to see more changes in downtown Tifton.
