Vendors want in on Fridays on the Flint

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dozens of people attended the Fridays on the Flint event in Albany, and most of them were hungry and thirsty.
Lots of businesses have applied to be a vendor at Fridays on the Flint. So many in fact, that they are having to take turns. But they are still accepting applications for future Fridays on the Flint.
Right now they’re trying to rotate vendors and keep the event fresh.
Albany Civic Center General Manager Josh Small said they currently have about 20 to 25 vendors on their waitlist.
“And some of those, like I said, just doesn’t quite fit what we’re doing. It’s not necessarily a market. We’re more so trying to cater to a lot of the food and beverage offerings and things like that, which is why we’ll focus on that for a different event,” said Small.
If you’re looking to put your unique products on the market, your time to sell is coming soon. Small said they plan to have a pop-up market in August.
Fridays on the Flint are held on the first Friday of the month during the summer. They run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Veterans Park Amphitheater in Albany, with a different theme each time.
This Friday’s theme was sip and stroke with participants painting while sipping.
The event is free to enter.
