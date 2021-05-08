The gift of sunshine for Mother’s Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you have been looking for a near perfect weekend, then you may be in luck. Sunshine has taken over South Georgia for yet another day into the weekend. Starting out Sunday morning, we will see mostly clear skies with a slight breeze out of the southeast. Lows in the early morning will make it into the middle 50′s, so a light jacket may be needed to walk out the door, but you will not need it the entire day. Temperatures by the afternoon will climb quickly in the upper 80′s and low 90′s. This means the heat is on for Mother’s Day, but otherwise sunshine mixed with a few fair weather clouds will likely. Things change staring Monday as rain returns, but on the bright side...we cool back down.