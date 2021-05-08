The gift of sunshine for Mother’s Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you have been looking for a near perfect weekend, then you may be in luck. Sunshine has taken over South Georgia for yet another day into the weekend. Starting out Sunday morning, we will see mostly clear skies with a slight breeze out of the southeast. Lows in the early morning will make it into the middle 50′s, so a light jacket may be needed to walk out the door, but you will not need it the entire day. Temperatures by the afternoon will climb quickly in the upper 80′s and low 90′s. This means the heat is on for Mother’s Day, but otherwise sunshine mixed with a few fair weather clouds will likely. Things change staring Monday as rain returns, but on the bright side...we cool back down.
So far, the chance for showers and thunderstorms by Monday is very likely as models are in strong agreement on this. However, we are not expecting in severe weather with these storms on Monday. There is a Marginal Risk toward (1 out of 5) to our west for severe weather. This could feature damaging winds and large hail. We will have to keep vigilant as more showers and storms are possible through at least Thursday in South Georgia. temperatures will rest between the upper 70′s and middle 80′s during this period, so the heat should stay out of the area. Sunshine may return by next Friday.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.