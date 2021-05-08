GBI investigates gang activity in Ware Co.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Office in Douglas, GA. at (912) 389-4103, Waycross Police Department at (912) 287-2924, or Ware County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 287-8477. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.