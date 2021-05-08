GBI investigates gang activity in Ware Co.

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, the GBI Region 4 Douglas Office said they started an investigation regarding gang-related crimes, according to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
The release said it occurred in the Garlington Heights and Ware Manor Apartments in Waycross.
Information was received from the public, along with the Waycross Police Department, Ware County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS).
GBI Region 4 and GBI Gang Task Force agents, Waycross Police Department Special Operations Unit, Ware County Drug investigators, and DCS officers conducted investigative acts that led investigators to document Bloods, BOA, G-Shyne, Ghost Face, and Gangster Disciples gang activity in the above-listed housing areas, according to the release.
Agents said, as a result, the investigating agencies, along with the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Corrections, and Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice initiated searches for wanted persons and apartments located in the Garlington Heights and Ware Manor Apartments complexes and other locations.
The following individuals were arrested as a result of the operation:
- Jonathan Atwater 30, is charged with VGCSA sale of cocaine
- Antron Bell, 29, is charged with parole violation
- Darius Cason 21, is charged with violation of probation criminal trespass
- Samuel Sanchez Cruz, 48, is charged with suspended license
- Donald Hargrove, 40, is charged with battery and family violence
- Jamar Kitchen, 41, is charged with VGCSA sale of cocaine
- Lamarius Lawson, 28, is charged with criminal trespass
- Jerrell Owens, 24, is charged with probation violation
- Christopher James Walker, 29, is charged with fugitive warrant
- Antonio Williams, 31, is charged with criminal trespass
- Rude Williams 34, is charged with probation violation
The release said during the operation, law enforcement executed a search warrant at 725 Arnold McKinney Drive, and seized a 9mm handgun, drug paraphernalia, and a police scanner. Gang-related items were also seized from the residence.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Office in Douglas, GA. at (912) 389-4103, Waycross Police Department at (912) 287-2924, or Ware County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 287-8477. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
