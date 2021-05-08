APD needs community’s help in early Saturday morning homicide investigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating an early Saturday morning homicide and they are asking for the community’s help, according to APD.
Police said a man was walking in the 700 block of West Highland Avenue when an unknown person approached him from the back and shot the victim.
APD was called to the scene around 4:55 a.m.
If anyone saw or heard anything, you’re urged to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS to remain anonymous.
