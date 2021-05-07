Sylvester ‘Spring Clean-Up’ kicks off

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Sylvester is beautifying. Starting Saturday, dumpsters will be placed in different wards all around the city.
City staff says they want to help people dump those unwanted items that have been collecting dust over the past year.
They’re collecting household items like appliances and furniture. No trash or hazardous materials allowed.
”During COVID everybody was shut up in the house and had a lot of stuff build up. We’re just trying to help our citizens get some things moved out of the city and give something back to the community,” said Issac Adams with City Code Enforcement.
Adams says people can also put their items on the side of the road and give the city a call to come and pick them up.
The clean up ends May 15.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.