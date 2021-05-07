Schools take part in Better World Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday is Better World Day and two Southwest Georgia schools went above and beyond for the occasion.
Spring Creek Charter Academy, along with their sister school, Pataula Charter Academy, celebrated all week long.
They completed community service projects, riverside clean-ups, and spent time making chalk drawings outside of health care facilities.
They also made toys for their respective humane societies and took up donations for CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, the Red Cross and for area food pantries.
