PPMH gives Friday COVID-19 numbers, offers shots

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of noon Friday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 25
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 6
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Inpatients Recovered – 2,301
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 263
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 67
- Total Vaccines Administered – 52,810
“Our COVID-19 numbers remain fairly stable. On one hand, that’s good news. We have far fewer COVID-19 patients in our hospitals than we have had during our surges. On the other hand, it shows us the virus may be here to stay at a certain level for quite some time – particularly if more people don’t get vaccinated,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO.
“We continue to do all we can to make vaccines as accessible as possible. We’ll begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations at our community care and urgent care clinics next week. They’re available now at all our primary care clinics, and our mobile wellness clinics are extremely busy taking vaccines into communities throughout southwest Georgia. We want everyone to get vaccinated, so we can defeat the virus and end the pandemic,” Steiner added.
Phoebe’s latest vaccination information is available at www.phoebehealth.com. Anyone interested in scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at a Phoebe primary care clinic can call 229-312-MYMD(6963). Appointments are not necessary for the mobile wellness clinics.
Upcoming mobile vaccination events include:
- Saturday, May 8, Albany, Staples parking lot on Dawson Road, 10 – 4 p.m.
- Saturday, May 8, Baker County, New Oak Grove Freewill Baptist Church, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
- Saturday, May 15, Albany Riverfront Park, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Sunday, May 16, Albany, New Birth Fellowship Church, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 19, Albany, Albany State University East Campus, 10:00 – 1:00 and ASU West Campus, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Thursday, May 20, Cuthbert, Peachtree Street behind the police department, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 26, Albany, Salvation Army, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Friday, May 28, Shellman Railroad depot 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
