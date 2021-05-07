Lowndes scrimmages Warner Robins to close spring practice

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s time for spring practice across the state, many south Georgia teams ramping up and closing out spring conditioning Friday night.
One of those teams wrapping up the 10 days of practice, the Lowndes Vikings.
The crimson and white pleased with the product they’ve put together during their first spring practice under second-year head coach Jamey Dubose.
The Vikings missing out on these opportunities last year, thanks to the pandemic. Senior leadership will go a long way with this team, especially with QB Jacurri Brown leading the way.
A first look at this 2021 squad happens Friday night against Warner Robins for a friendly spring game.
”You want to find out where you are, that’s what it’s all about. Leaving spring knowing where you are and how you can compete. Understanding your depth chart, figuring out where everybody fits in and what you’ve done during spring, and then you progress from there. We’re very fortunate this year, we’ve got two senior quarterbacks. Jacurri is a great athlete and a great player and he’s a great quarterback. Bur Tristan Bowler will be back too, to give us depth,” said DuBose.
It’s all business Friday night inside the Concrete Palace.
Lowndes takes on Warner Robins at 7:30 p.m...
