Lowndes scrimmages Warner Robins to close spring practice

”You want to find out where you are, that’s what it’s all about. Leaving spring knowing where you are and how you can compete. Understanding your depth chart, figuring out where everybody fits in and what you’ve done during spring, and then you progress from there. We’re very fortunate this year, we’ve got two senior quarterbacks. Jacurri is a great athlete and a great player and he’s a great quarterback. Bur Tristan Bowler will be back too, to give us depth,” said DuBose.