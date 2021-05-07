Lowndes Eyes Big Fall Thanks to a Successful Spring Camp

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Spring practice is in full swing for many high school football teams in South Georgia and the Lowndes Vikings will close out their spring camp this week.
A group of guys thankful to just have this time on the field back. This program is heading into year number two under head coach Jamey Dubose and they are excited for what this fall is going to bring.
The Vikings closed out their 2020 campaign at 10-2 and now they are pumped for what this 2021 season has to offer with senior quarterback Jacurri Brown leading the way.
During camp, the Vikings get 10 days to go to work and for them, it means a whole lot.
”To get back to a normal spring as opposed to last year, not even seeing these guys in person is a great thing, you know I’m just excited that we’re progressing, moving forward and you know the normalcy for the guys, the upcoming senior class, the next year’s team you know it’s large benefits for everybody involved,” said Vikings Head Coach Jamey DuBose. “Coaches getting to see what the young guys have done in the offseason, last year we got cheated out of all of that with the shutdowns and with Covid and everything else, so it’s been a delightful spring, it’s been a fun spring and something that we won’t take for granted anymore.”
And the Vikings will close out their spring on Friday as they host Warner Robins for a scrimmage at Martin Stadium.
