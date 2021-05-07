Lowndes Eyes Big Fall Thanks to a Successful Spring Camp

”To get back to a normal spring as opposed to last year, not even seeing these guys in person is a great thing, you know I’m just excited that we’re progressing, moving forward and you know the normalcy for the guys, the upcoming senior class, the next year’s team you know it’s large benefits for everybody involved,” said Vikings Head Coach Jamey DuBose. “Coaches getting to see what the young guys have done in the offseason, last year we got cheated out of all of that with the shutdowns and with Covid and everything else, so it’s been a delightful spring, it’s been a fun spring and something that we won’t take for granted anymore.”