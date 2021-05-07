Lee Co. High to get new technology in the fall

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Students in Lee County are getting new tech next year. Extra funds from this year’s state budget will help students become more technologically advanced with new equipment.
Chromebooks are one of the items that the school plans to purchase in bulk now that they have the means. The principal of Lee County High, Karen Hancock, said it will help make learning more modern.
“Chromebooks and computers as we have funding. We haven’t been able to make a large purchase so that’s one of the things we’re looking at purchasing. We’re also looking at other technology just to become more in line with other schools across the nation,” she said.
She also said there’s been significant learning loss due to the pandemic. This is a pervasive issue across Southwest. GA.
To combat it they’re using funds to offer free summer school and Saturday school.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.