Jury selection for Ahmaud Arbery trial to begin in October

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Jury selection in the trial of the death of Ahmaud Arbery will begin in October.
Three defendants – Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan – face murder, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment charges. Jury selection for the state-level case will start on Oct. 18, 2021.
Arbery was killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Three months after Arbery’s death, an attorney leaked the graphic video of Arbery’s killing. The video went viral and drew national attention.
All three suspects have pleaded not guilty in the state case and have said that they pursued Arbery because they thought he was a burglar.
All three men have also been indicted on federal hate crime charges.
According to the Department of Justice, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan were indicted Wednesday, April 28 by a federal grand jury. Counts One and Two of the indictment allege “that the defendants used force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery’s right to use a public street because of his race.”
